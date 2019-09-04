North Alabama Credit Union creates fund to help pay for Sisk family funerals

We're learning new information about the funeral arrangements for the Sisk family. We now know the funerals will be at the Limestone Chapel Funeral Home. The date hasn't been set. We also know a local credit union is helping raise money to cover the costs.

North Alabama Educators Credit Union put up signs in their lobby asking for donations for the Sisk family. That's because the credit union wants to help lighten the financial burden for a family that now has to bury five people at one time.

The president of the credit union told us they set the fund up Tuesday night after learning of the deaths. They also kick-started fundraising efforts by donating $1,000 themselves.

The Sisk family were members of the credit union and were known at the Athens branch. Since Mary Sisk was a teacher they felt they had to do something to help.

"It feels really great that we can do that. Like I said, they were members here for a while and we knew them personally. So it's very sad but we're very glad we can help by doing this and being able to help the family members be able to cover all of the funeral costs, "said Amy Hester, the assistant branch manager of the Athens branch.

If you want to make a donation you can go to any location and you don't have to be a member. They take both cash and check. Just tell them that you would like to donate to the Sisk fund.