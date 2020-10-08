North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless collecting jackets, blankets

The North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless needs your help!

The group is collecting blankets, jackets and warm scarves to distribute to homeless people in our area. You can donate the winter supplies at 11 churches and organizations in Huntsville.

"It's important that our homeless neighbors know that people in this community care about them, so it's not just a warm blanket. It's knowing somebody cares," said Lynn Bullard, volunteer.

Donations are being accepted now through the winter months and can be dropped off here:

Progressive Union Missionary Baptist Church 1919 Brandontown Rd. 256-539-1070

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church 8020 Whitesburg Dr. 256-881-7223

Latham United Methodist Church 109 Weatherly Rd. 256-881-4069

Manna House 2110 S. Memorial Parkway 256-503-4848 (Mondays, Wednesdays & Thursdays 4 - 7pm)

Stand Down Together Huntsville 2007 Poole Rd. Suite B 256-527-9643

The Rock Family Worship Center 3401 Holmes Ave. NW 256-533-9292

Faith Presbyterian Church 5003 Whitesburg Dr. 256-881-4811

Church of the Nativity, Episcopal 208 Eustis Ave. 256-533-2455

First Christian Church 3209 Whitesburg Dr. 256-881-0150 (please use bin at the side entrance)

Monte Sano United Methodist Church 601 Monte Sano Blvd. 256-533-6083

First Stop Homeless Day Center 206 Stokes St. 256-533-3391

Please call to confirm office hours before dropping off donations.