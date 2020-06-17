North Alabama clinic says 14% of patients tested positive for coronavirus last week

A north Alabama health care clinic is sounding the alarm on the rising number of coronavirus cases.

Thrive Alabama told WAAY 31 it saw a major jump in positive tests. The organization said last week the percentage of tests that came back positive jumped from 3% to 14%!

Mark Moore with Thrive Alabama said since the state started to reopen more than a month ago, last week was the biggest jump they've seen in positive cases since March.

"It's not that more people are tested, it's that more people are infected and we are seeing that increase," he said. "Jumping from 3% to 14% is huge and we just need people to recognize that it's out there and it's still prevalent," Moore added.

Thrive Alabama is testing symptomatic and asymptomatic people at it's mobile clinics.

Moore said they're also seeing fewer people in the community following the CDC's guidelines to help keep them well.

"People aren't social distancing. They're going lax on wearing face coverings. Just not doing all the due diligence they need to do to protect themselves and others," he explained.

Moore said he's concerned that the low numbers of deaths and hospitalizations have people in Madison County slacking off on taking precautions.

"Huntsville has been spared as far as the number of people in hospitals and deaths, and we want to keep that low, but the more people that are infected the more likely the people will move on to a worse state," he said.

Moore explained doesn't know if a mask ordinance like we've seen in other parts of the state would stop the numbers from rising in Madison county, but he does hope people will keep wearing them.

"It's hard to say what you can force people to do, we just want people to recognize the importance of wearing a mask and to take on that responsibility themselves," he added.

Thrive is offering drive thru coronavirus testing multiple times a week and a doctors not is not needed to be tested. The clinic is encouraging anyone who wants to be tested to do so.