North Alabama Boys and Girls Club gifted with donation

On Wednesday, The Boys and Girls club of North Alabama received a donation to help expand programs.

The Better Business Bureau presented the club with a check for $12,385 that will be used to expand the character and citizenship programs.

The president of the Boys and Girls Club, Patrick Wynn, said he was surprised and excited when he heard the bureau chose them to receive the funds.

"Being in charge of a non-profit, you know, funds like this are always a blessing for us, so we're excited to be able to add to what we already have in place for our character programs," Wynn said.

The bureau says it chose the Boys and Girls Club to give the money to, because they share similar missions of wanting to help children become better people.