North Alabama AT&T customers impacted by Downtown Nashville explosion

The Director of the Alabama Emergency Management Agency is advising that AT&T customers in north Alabama who are experiencing service difficulties are being impacted by the explosion in Nashville.

In a statement, Brian Hastings said that "The bombing in Nashville has caused significant damage to the AT&T system & AT&T is working to repair-restore cellular & data capability."

Some local law enforcement agencies said they were also experiencing some issues with connectivity as a result of the blast.

At 5 p.m. CST, AT&T issued the following statement:

"We’re putting the full-force of our disaster recovery efforts into responding to this morning’s explosion in Nashville, including bringing in regional resources and our National Disaster Recovery teams.

"Power is essential to restoring wireless and wireline communications and we are working with law enforcement to get access to our equipment and make needed repairs. Given the damage to our facility it will take time to restore service. We have already rerouted significant traffic from this facility and are bringing in other equipment, including numerous portable cell sites to the area.

"There are serious logistical challenges to working in a disaster area and we will make measurable progress in the hours and days ahead. We're grateful for the work of law enforcement as they investigate this event while enabling us to restore service for our customers.

"We'll continue to provide updates here as our recovery progresses."