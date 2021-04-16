North Alabama man released on bond after Arab police say he killed ex-girlfriend's dog

A North Alabama man is out on bond after Arab police say he killed a woman's dog.

"That night when I got home, and I couldn't find Jax anywhere, I found a hole in my wall that was not there when I left. There was blood on the side of my bed. It looked like footprints, and then, there was blood on my panel," explained Jill Burgett, dog owner.



James Whitley James Whitley

Burgett is still piecing together the gruesome, and what had to be, terrifying and painful, last moments of her 3-year-old dog Jax's life.

"You could see that my baby was trapped. He had him trapped in my room. You could tell by the blood, I mean there was blood everywhere," said Burgett.

Arab police arrested Burgett's ex-boyfriend, James Whitley, this week, a little more than a week after Burgett says he beat her dog to death. She says once Whitley told her where to find the dog's body, her vet confirmed what happened.

"His injuries go from one end of his body all the way to the other," said Burgett.

Now, she wants justice.

"It's been tough. It's been really tough, but I'm going to make sure he pays. I'm gonna fight for Jax," said Burgett.

She explained she's heartbroken but not giving up.

Whitley is facing a felony animal cruelty charge. He was released on a $20,000 bond.