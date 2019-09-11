Norovirus spreading on the University of Alabama in Huntsville campus

A nasty stomach bug is spreading on the University of Alabama in Huntsville campus.

We've confirmed more than 40 cases of norovirus. The director of health services tells WAAY 31 stomach viruses like this usually take two to three days to run their course, but spread very easily.

Officials say the biggest symptoms are vomiting and diarrhea. About 35 students visited the health center on Tuesday, and another 15 came in on Wednesday. The staff is hopeful they see even fewer cases on Thursday.

Right now, the university says they're wiping down buildings, but they don't have any plans to close anything. They don't know where the virus came from, but say it's common on cruise ships and at colleges.

They want students to make sure they wash their hands frequently and if they feel sick, limit contact with people.