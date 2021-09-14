Clear

Norm Macdonald, ‘Saturday Night Live’ star and comedian, dies from cancer at 61

He’s perhaps best known for his time on SNL, particularly for his time as anchor of Weekend Update and his impersonations of Burt Reynolds and David Letterman.

Comedian, actor and “Saturday Night Live” star Norm Macdonald has died, management team Brillstein Entertainment Partners confirmed to ABC News.

He was 61 years old.

Macdonald had been battling cancer for close to a decade.

Lori Jo Hoekstra, Macdonald’s longtime producing partner and friend who was with him when died, released this statement: “He was most proud of his comedy. He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly.”

