Norfolk Southern crews continue cleanup efforts after Jackson County train derailment

Norfolk Southern crews are working around the clock to reopen a portion of tracks in Jackson County where dozens of cars derailed.

They hope to have the repairs finished in a matter of hours.

The train went off the tracks more than 24 hours ago in Woodville, on County Road 8 at Venson Street. Crews have now removed all 26 train cars from the track.

Neighbors said it's been the talk of the town, and they're glad no one was hurt.

"I just heard about it, and it blew my mind. I mean, here in Woodville, you know nothing happens here in Woodville," said Tommie Boykin, who volunteers at Woodville Public Library, right next to the train tracks.

She said she's used to seeing trains go by, but not as fast as this one was going. It's the same thing another neighbor said yesterday; the train was going so fast, there was gravel flying off the tracks.

"It's very surprising to me, because they're usually slow," said Boykin.

The train derailed around 10 Monday morning, spilling coal onto County Road 8. Norfolk Southern crews arrived a short time later and have been working round the clock since. They're clearing the debris and repairing the tracks that buckled.

They said, once the trains get moving again, they'll create an access road to keep maintenance traffic out of the way.

Boykin has been watching the crews all day and said she's glad they're moving fast.

"They maintain the tracks well, because, sometimes, we have a lot of trains that come through here," she said. "I just thank God nobody was hurt. I really do."

Norfolk Southern said the cleanup will take several days, and the cause of the derailment is still under investigation.