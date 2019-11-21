Noose found in Auburn University residence hall

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Auburn University says it’s investigating after an extension cord tied into a noose was found inside a campus residence hall.
Tweets sent late Wednesday by the school’s safety and security department say the noose was discovered Wednesday in a common area of the building. It was removed.
The tweets say nooses are linked to racial violence in the United States, and that intolerance, intimidation and threatening behavior have no place on campus.
