Nonprofit, window manufacturer to host food giveaway Saturday in DeKalb County

A regional nonprofit and a local vinyl window manufacturer are teaming up to give away free groceries Saturday in DeKalb County.

A representative with Kudzu Millwork said the company would be partnering with OneGenAway to host the drive-thru food distribution starting 9 a.m. at DeKalb County VFW Fair Grounds in Fort Payne. The fairgrounds are located at 151 18th Ave. NE.

According to OneGenAway, between 15,000 and 25,000 pounds of food will be dropped off in the parking lot. Recipients are asked to have their trunks open with space cleared for food and to stay in their vehicles while volunteers load the groceries.

Distributions are set to begin around 10 a.m., rain or shine, OneGenAway said. Food will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis until they run out, with each vehicle receiving enough to fill one grocery cart, according to All Temp Windows.

OneGenAway is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit working to bring fresh food to people in need through mobile food distributions throughout Middle Tennessee, Alabama and Florida. Learn more about their mission here.

The nonprofit has three other distributions planned for North Alabama in the coming months. Limestone County residents can visit Swan Creek Park on U.S. 31 South in Athens for boxes/bags of food starting 9:30 a.m. Nov. 6. This will be part of the Hope for Athens event, which will include giveaways for shoes, winter coats, community services, health services and more.

The other two events are planned for Madison County. They are set to take place Nov. 13 and Dec. 11, with each starting at 9 a.m. but locations yet to be determined.