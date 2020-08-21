Nonprofit distributes food to Albertville families in need

A nonprofit multicultural services agency in Homewood has been delivering food to those in need in Albertville since May.

Director of Guadalupan Multicultural Services, or “La Casita,” Sister Gabriela Ramírez says that while the organization serves everyone, they are helping Hispanic/Latino communities who may face extra struggles during the pandemic.

“We serve the entire population, but in a special way, we help Hispanics, the Latino/immigrant community, as they do not have some official, legal documents, so they do not have access to government aid. So, we are the ones who can really support them, those who are most vulnerable in a crisis situation,” said Ramírez.

Ramírez says they recognize this need for extra help in the Hispanic community in Albertville.

“We see that Albertville is a place where the Hispanic population is very large, it is one of the largest Hispanic-populated places here in Alabama. From my point of view, they have been most affected by coronavirus because they work in the chicken plants, companies where contagions have been most serious, a lot of people there get infected,” said Ramírez.

Volunteers have been making trips from Homewood to Albertville weekly during May, June and July, bringing boxes of food to distribute at the Chapel of the Holy Cross in Albertville, as well as making home deliveries. The community response has been positive.

“People are very grateful. A feature of the Hispanic community is that when it’s times of difficulty, we come together to support each other,” said Ramírez. “Some say that when I recover, I’m going to help others too, it’s like a chain of help with each other.”

Ramírez says the nonprofit has not been able to offer the same level of help in August as in previous months due to food donations decreasing. She hopes that in September, they will receive more donations so they can continue serving those in need.

For more information on the services of La Casita or to donate, visit La Casita’s website or their Facebook page.