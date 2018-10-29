Nonprofit asks for help for veterans in need

One organization in Huntsville is helping homeless veterans throughout the Tennessee Valley.

Joan Gray is the Vice President of Stand Down Together Huntsville, a nonprofit organization that donates food, clothing and other basic necessities to veterans in need.

The organization recently opened a new facility to better help these veterans.

"We want to be certain that this can be a safe place for them," says Gray. Their goal is to eliminate the "number 22." Gray told WAAY 31 that 22 homeless veterans commit suicide everyday.

The new facility includes a kitchen and a library where veterans can sit and read or grab a bite to eat. Gray says it is really important to her that she helps these veterans get back on their feet.

"I have a Vietnam veteran for a brother and a 92-year-old mother who has practiced Givers Gain my entire life, so for me to be able to give that back and be there for people in need, that is my vision," says Gray.

Not only does this organization hold a special place in her heart, but Gray says the timing of the new center's opening was very special as well.

"This time last year, I was diagnosed with cancer. So my plea for help did not go unnoticed," Gray said. "Now, I have a plea for the veterans. Their plea is far greater than mine."

Stand Down Together Huntsville says they need help now more than ever. With the colder months just around the corner, the organization is in need of blankets and winter coats to donate. They are also hoping to raise money to keep their new facility running.

Their office is located at 2007 Poole Drive, Suite B in Huntsville and is open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

If you would like to donate, click here to visit their website.