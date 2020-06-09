North Alabama nonprofits dealing with another increase in need amid protests

The pandemic is hitting people in need especially hard.

And just as food banks and charities started to stock back up, there’s a new rush for help.

E'dee Grun is the president of Feeding Families of Alabama in Hartselle. She said when the coronavirus pandemic first started, she was feeding hundreds of families a week. But, those numbers started dropping as Alabama's economy re-opened.

Now,she says those numbers are slowly climbing back up since protests have started taking place late last month - giving her little time in between to recover.

"People are afraid, people are in a panic, they're afraid to go to the store," Grun said. "The elderly people especially, afraid to go to the store afraid to get out. But, they also are afraid that all this will cause problems with the truckers, with the supplies."

Grun used to have a group of volunteers who would help her out when delivering these meals, but since the start of the pandemic she's doing it all by herself. She said even though things are picking back up and working alone is tiring, it's something that just has to get done.

"It's a challenge to be sure, but it is so worth it," she said.

Grun said she's fully equipped to keep helping the community even with the increase she's seen in the last week and a half. She's not going to stop.

"We will do them as long as we can get the food to do them, and the food seems to come out of nowhere. God provides. Every time, God provides," Grun said.

Grun said the non-profit is currently accepting donations at the Mount Tabor Church in Hartselle as well as monetary donations. She said volunteer help is also needed especially with this increased need.