Non-profit wants to build community village for the homeless in Huntsville

Local organizations want to create a community village for the homeless in Huntsville.

"I'm out here because I was a crack addict," Denice Perry said.

Perry says she's now been sober for seven years, but her past decisions are still impacting her to this day.

"It cost me my boys. It cost me everything," she said with tears in her eyes.

Perry lives in one of the dozens of tents at this camp off Cleveland Avenue in Huntsville. Huntsville Community of Hope wants to give those who have been out in the street the longest a roof over their head.

"It became very difficult after years of working with our friends and seeing their faces every single day and over and over again, and there not being any real solutions. Community of Hope is going to be that real-life solution," Karen Nabors said.

The plan is to buy 30 to 60 acres of land, and fill them with tiny homes and RVs. All of the money for this plan will be raised or donated to the non-profit. The village is modeled after the Village Community First in Austin, Texas.

Right now, a location has not been chosen for the village. Huntsville Community of Hope says their goal is to buy 5 RVs by the end of this year and to start providing housing to the homeless. They say they will start looking to buy land next year.

"Our goal is to remove them from those situations where they are struggling to survive day in and day out," Nabors said.

They say they are confident the model will work in Huntsville, and people who live in the camps say it would be a blessing for everybody.

"Home is where your heart is, and as long as I'm with my husband I'm home, but a stable home, you know, where you don't have to worry. It's a house. It's a home," Anna McNeese said.

To donate or learn how to help the homeless community, you can reach out to the non-profit here.