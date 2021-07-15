Workforce training program aimed at helping young adults live a self-sufficient life

All you need is ambition and drive to be one of the students a part of Hatch, a Huntsville-based workforce training program. The program is aimed at preparing young adults 18 to 24-years-old for a self-sufficient life.

"A lot of people in our community want a job, but don’t have the skills to keep the job," said Garrett Coyne, co-founder of Hatch. "In our city, the problem isn’t finding the job, it’s keeping the job."

Coyne said students will get career counseling so that when they finish the program, they're ready to apply for jobs.

Students will also learn aspects of hospitality and work with a chef to learn culinary skills.

While in the program, students get a $1,250 incentive. Coyne said budgeting and financial skills are something students will learn and need to know.

In fact, the non-profit is working with local banks to teach students budgeting and finance management skills.

"We’re taking a holistic approach on how can we change their lives," said Coyne. "First, looking at their challenges and then giving them applicable and employable skills for the workforce."

Henry's Mustang Cafe temporarily closed during the pandemic. The workforce program is using the space as a classroom and a kitchen for students to work and learn in.

Individuals who have submitted applications are already looking forward to the skills they'll learn. Co-founder, Beth Boyer, read aloud some of the applicant's responses.

"Help me to grow in this industry so I can be successful," one person said. Another applicant said, "assist me to be a better mother and prepare for my future."

"These are just things we're hopeful will be able to do for these kids," said Boyer.

The program will begin on August 16 and run for eight weeks. Students can apply, here, until the end of the month.