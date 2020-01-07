Non-profit hosts open house to recruit Alabama foster parents

A local non-profit hosted an open house for people interested in becoming a foster parent.

Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth, also known as SAFY, opened its doors for people in the area who want to know what goes into becoming a foster parent, specifically fostering teenagers.

"That's all they need is love the same way you would love your own child that's the same thing that they need as well," said Whitney Davis, a recruiter at SAFY.

They told WAAY 31 the number of foster homes in Alabama is three times less than the amount of children in foster care, which provides a negative impact on the thousands on the children looking for a home

"It greatly impacts the children leaving some of them with no place to go and having to be in situations and placements that aren't a great fit for them," Anna Cora, a case coordinator with SAFY, said.

If you weren't able to make it to the open house, they say they're always open to providing more information during their business hours to people who are interested.

They are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.