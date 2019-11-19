Non-profit group pushing for Hands-Free Law in Alabama

A non-profit is calling for a ban on cell phone use while driving, in Alabama. They made their case Tuesday morning in Huntsville.

"She was amazing. She was talented, very smart, just wisdom beyond her years," said mother, Michelle Lunsford.

All Michelle Lunsford has left is memories of her 17 year old daughter, Camryn Callaway. About a year and a half ago, Camryn tried to send a birthday recording to a friend, while driving in Alabaster.

"Her eyes were on the road, she did not notice an 18-wheeler that stopped in front of her due to construction, and she did see it. She slammed on her breaks, went right underneath...and it killed her," said Lunsford.

Lunsford says she never thought something like this would happen.

"Uncontrollably shaking, the sadness just to see your family and how they're processing something of that nature. There is no true understanding until you're living it," said Lunsford.

Now Lunsford spends her time volunteering with the national non-profit group, Stop Distractions, which is pushing for a bill that would make it illegal to even hold a phone while driving in Alabama.

"Tragedies have touched all of our communities across the state," said bill sponsor, Rep. K. L Brown.

Huntsville and Madison City Police, the Madison County Sheriff's Office, and state troopers all say they support bill and Lunsford says she hopes it will pass in the next legislative session.

"Nothing is more important than getting where you're going safely. A distracted driving crash is one hundred percent preventable. One hundred percent," said Lunsford.

Earlier this year, the House passed a hands-free bill, but it had trouble in the Senate. The national group has two more stops in Alabama this year, to encourage support for the bill.