Alabama non-profit foster care organization in need of more parents amid pandemic

According to the Alabama Department of Human Resources, there are about 6,000 kids in foster care across Alabama.

One non-profit foster care organization, SAFY, said the pandemic is causing recruitment issues.

SAFY is currently serving 20 kids in Huntsville. It has locations in Birmingham and Montgomery as well.

Whitney Davis is a foster care recruiter. She said since coronavirus, it has been especially difficult to find parents to help these children out.

Davis said during the holidays, she would normally attend several holiday-related events and festivals to recruit. However, most have been shut down or moved virtually. She said she now relies on social media to try and raise awareness.

Davis said as a mother herself, she is passionate about finding every child a home. She said foster parents can do so much more for these kids than living at a residential shelter.

"These children are being passed around from home to home, so they're missing life skills," Davis said. "So they might age out of our foster care system, and then 1 in 3 of them actually become homeless because they didn't learn certain skills, being passed from home to home."

Every foster parent is vetted with background checks and a 10-week long training program.

