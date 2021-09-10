Activists file brief in support of lawsuit over moving Lauderdale County Confederate monument

Project Say Something in the Shoals has filed an amicus brief stating why it believes the Confederate monument at the Lauderdale County Courthouse should be moved.

Three Lauderdale County residents filed an injunction against the city of Florence to stop the monument from being moved.

Florence and Lauderdale County Confederate monument Florence and Lauderdale County Confederate monument

Project Say Something is not named in that lawsuit, but since it's something they are fighting to have moved they wanted their voices to be heard by the courts.

Project Say Something Founder Camille Bennett said lawsuits like the one filed by the three citizens just hinder their efforts to have the monument relocated by tying everything up in red tape. She said they feel hopeful this is the first step of many to legally challenge Alabama's laws on monuments.

"We're hopeful that the injunction will be dismissed and that we can then get the city to move their monument like they promised they'd do but if not, we will take it as far as we need to take it and even go as far as challenging the memorial preservation act," said Bennett.

The lawsuit has been continued several times. So it's unclear when the monument issue would go before a judge.

Bennett said it does give them hope the monument can be removed after seeing several cities and counties, including Huntsville, remove a Confederate monument at the Madison County Courthouse.