Non-profit delivers gifts to local families, veterans

i3 Cares is a nonprofit branch of a government contractor. Friday, they spent their day delivering gifts around Huntsville.

"We're at Floyd E. Tut Fann nursing home bringing Christmas cheer to the residents here," said Cedric Reid.

The organization had 12 different groups deliver holiday cheer to 12 different locations all over Huntsville. WAAY caught up with them at the veterans nursing home where they threw a party for the residents. Army veteran Ronnie Crotts said he was most looking forward to the refreshments.

"We always like snacks", said Crotts.

"When they pop popcorn the residents really come out of their rooms so we brought 3 popcorn machines," said Reid.

This year instead of individual presents, Reid says the home asked them to bring popcorn, pajamas, and other clothes for the whole group. That's something that will make the season a little brighter for Crotts.

"It makes you feel good," said Crotts.

i3 Cares has been working with the community for seven years. This year they had a budget of 30,000 dollars and they coordinated with local social workers to choose where they take their donations.