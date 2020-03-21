Virtual town hall to be held for non-profits to discuss impact of coronavirus

The community Foundation of Greater Huntsville is hosting a virtual non-profit town hall Tuesday.
It is for organizations to discuss the needs of the community, and the challenges they are facing meeting those needs during the coronavirus pandemic.
It will begin at 10 a.m. You can register here.
