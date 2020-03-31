Non-profit donates truck load of toys to Huntsville hospital

On Tuesday, one organization donated a truck load of toys to the pediatric floor at Huntsville Hospital.

The League of Legacy mentoring program sponsored by the Jarrod M. Lockett foundation have been collecting toys from the community since November. Hospital employees said that toy donations help the patients cope and it distracts them from their illness. Plus, there is a limit on the amount of visitors at the hospital due to the Coronavirus.

Founder, Justin Lockett told WAAY 31 that he hopes the toys bring some normalization to the kid's lives.

"Giving them something that would make them put a smile on their face and to have a good time, and that's our hope and our wish. That while these kids are in the hospital trying to get better and they'll be able to play with some toys and enjoy this time," said League of Legacy founder Justin Lockett.

Lockett also said with many people staying at home because of the pandemic, we can still find ways to add joy to other's lives.