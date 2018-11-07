Noise ordinance coming to Madison County

WAAY 31 talked to County Commissioner Phil Vandiver about how the details of the new ordinance still have to be hammered out.

"It's really a blank page at this time. We have no idea what it will do or what it won't do," Vandiver said.

Vandiver told WAAY 31 the seven members of the Madison County Commission have to figure out logistics for the noise ordinance. On Tuesday's ballot, around 65 percent of voters approved a local amendment to create the noise ordinance in unincorporated areas Madison county.

"This is probably the biggest decision we've had to make public wise in a long time," Vandiver said.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office told WAAY 31 it has received 163 noise complaints in the last year concerning nightclubs, businesses and homes in the county, and legally there is nothing they could do to turn down the noise.

"I looked at the map and all the area in unincorporated Madison county voted for the noise ordinance in a positive way," Vandiver said.

Vandiver went on to say that before an ordinance is put in place, there could be public meetings to figure out what kind of change people in the county want and don't want when it comes to noise control.

"We want to make sure whatever we do will allow business to continue but not at a level that will hurt the people," Vandiver said.

He also said the county will keep existing businesses in mind when making decisions on the ordinance.

"I think you have to respect the history of what's here already. You do have to respect that there were businesses doing things before people moved in," Vandiver said.

Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong told WAAY 31 he expects the ordinance to come up at the commission's next meeting, however details of the ordinance might take some time to complete. Currently both the cities of Huntsville and Madison have noise ordinances.