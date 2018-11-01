Clear

Noise advisory issued for Redstone Arsenal nighttime helicopter operations

A noise advisory has been issued in Huntsville due to Redstone Arsenal conducting nighttime helicopter operations.

Posted: Nov. 1, 2018 1:12 PM
Updated: Nov. 1, 2018 1:12 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

They stay in restricted areas until the mission is complete. This is routine, and training takes place Thursday, November 1st through Friday, November 9th.

