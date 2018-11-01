Noise advisory issued for Redstone Arsenal nighttime helicopter operations

A noise advisory has been issued in Huntsville due to Redstone Arsenal conducting nighttime helicopter operations.
They stay in restricted areas until the mission is complete. This is routine, and training takes place Thursday, November 1st through Friday, November 9th.
