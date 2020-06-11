No shortage of sunshine to end the week

Hopefully, you noticed the change in the feel of the air today with much lower humidity in place. That's the kind of weather we'll have again Friday. Lows will be back into the lower 60s and highs should be ever so slightly warmer - in the mid 80s. The trend holds this weekend, with highs still in the mid to upper 80s and lows around 60.

Next week will kick off with very similar weather to what we're expecting this weekend: highs continuing in the 80s and lows still in the lower 60s. With a chance to finally dry out for a few days, check your yard for standing water and mosquito larvae. In fact, the next few days are going to have great weather for just being outside in general. Yard work, a day at the lake or pool, or just a morning run would all be a go with this forecast.