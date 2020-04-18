No roster yet for Trash Pandas

The Trash Pandas organization has been in North Alabama for more than a year, but the roster isn't filled as coronavirus shut down baseball for now.

It will be awhile before Trash Pandas fans can say who their favorite player is.

When Minor League clubs suspended operations, it pushed back the roster reveal for the newest team on the block.

"We were just getting started, we were like one week into Minor League Spring Training when this all hit," Team Owner, Ralph Nelson, said.

Nelson, says since MLB never solidified their roster, there's no way to determine who will play ball for the Angels AA squad.

"It starts at the Major League level, then once they cut their roster, they give it to AAA, then they cut their roster then you kind of know what you have in AA," Nelson said.

Nelson said the team can come together in two different ways.

"If they all go to Arizona again, they'll be in one place and they will get the rosters cut that way," Nelson said.

Or maybe it's done from a distance...

"It's possible in the office, the farm director will put together the rosters, send them out, then the team will work out here in Madison," Nelson said.

Nelson said he's eager to get the season started when it's safe. Ideas have been thrown around about the majors using spring training facilities to start playing quicker, but nothing is official with MLB or the minors.

"Just too early to tell," Nelson said.