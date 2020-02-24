According to Huntsville Fire and Rescue, no one was home when a fire broke out at a house at the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Poplar Avenue.
Firefighters arrived at the home around 2:00 a.m. Monday morning. There is visible damage to the outside of the home. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 30 minutes. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.
Related Content
- No one injured in house fire on Pulaski Pike in Huntsville
- One dead, one hospitalized in wreck on Pulaski Pike
- Traffic alert: Portion of Pulaski Pike closed for repair work
- Traffic alert: Pulaski Pike, Oakwood Avenue back open after accident
- Traffic Alert: Multiple lanes blocked at Sparkman Drive, Pulaski Pike
- 1 dead, 4 injured in wreck at Pulaski Pike and Routt Road intersection
- Huntsville police: Pulaski Pike and Mastin Lake Road back open after traffic accident
- Victim taken to hospital after shooting off Pulaski Pike in Huntsville
- Traffic Alert: Huntsville police say wreck blocking traffic on Country Club Avenue, Pulaski Pike
- Wreck shuts down eastbound, northbound traffic at Mastin Lake Road and Pulaski Pike in Huntsville
Scroll for more content...