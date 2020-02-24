No one injured in house fire on Pulaski Pike in Huntsville

According to Huntsville Fire and Rescue, no one was home when a fire broke out at a house at the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Poplar Avenue.

Firefighters arrived at the home around 2:00 a.m. Monday morning. There is visible damage to the outside of the home. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 30 minutes. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.