No one hurt after plane crashes into Lake Guntersville

"Well, I knew he was in trouble when he flipped over and hit the water," said Leon Duncan, who helped the pilot of the plane.

You're hearing from the man who helped save a pilot after his plane crashed into Lake Guntersville.

This is what's left of his plane...

Not much physical damage, but a lot of water damage.

WAAY-31 was there when emergency crews pulled the plane out of the water.

Many people who were here at Little Mountain Marina told us they've never seen anything like this.

We spoke with the man who helped get the pilot out and he says he's just happy to have been in the right place at the right time.

"He's dead. I figured he got hurt bad," said Leon Duncan.

This was Duncan's first thought when he saw the plane fall out the sky...

He was just a few miles away when he saw it crash into the water.

"I seen this plane coming and he hit the water, turned a flip. Took me about 10 minutes to get to where he was at and he was still under water," he said.

Duncan immediately got the pilot to safety and tied the plane to his pontoon boat.

Two hours later, they made it to the marina and the Alabama Marine police officers were there.

So was a crane standing by to fish the plane out of the lake.

The owner of the plane didn't want to go on camera but told WAAY-31 he is blessed to be alive...

Duncan along with others agree...

They said if things were just a hair different, they think he might have died.

"He was blessed... He was blessed," said Duncan.

Many people who saw Duncan help the pilot are calling him a hero, But Leon Duncan says he was just doing what was right.

"I'm not no hero. I was just in the right place at the right time," he said.

The owner of the plane told WAAY-31 what happened was his own error.

Alabama Marine Police and the Federal Aviation Association will be investigating.