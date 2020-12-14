"Nobody had a higher expectation for Auburn Football:" Bruce Pearl talks friendship with Gus Malzahn

A lot of emotions surrounding Gus Malzahn's firing at Auburn.

The players have spoken out on social media this weekend, now other Auburn coaches are sharing their appreciation for the head coach who had no losing seasons in eight years at Auburn. One of three coach's in program history to do that. Monday afternoon Bruce Pearl talked about his dear friend, and what he'll miss about having Malzahn on "The Plains."

Pearl and Malzahn lead the two top athletic programs at Auburn for the last six years.

Since Pearl came to Auburn in 2014, Malzahn supported the basketball team at SEC tournaments, the Final Four appearance, and the two even went to Omaha together to watch Auburn Baseball in 2019 College World Series.

Pearl told reporters Sunday was a tough day on campus. Pearl added he hates to see Malzahn leave, but Pearl is proud of what the football coach accomplished.

"Nobody had a higher expectation for Auburn Football than Gus Malzahn," Pearl said. "Gus expected to win national championships, compete for national championship and he held himself to that standard."

Auburn University officials are still searching for Malzahn's replacement.