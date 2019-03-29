No more perfect NCAA Tournament brackets after Purdue beats Tennessee

NCAA Latest: No more perfect brackets after Purdue's win

By The Associated Press

The Latest on the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament (all times Eastern):

10:10 p.m.

The last perfect bracket among NCAA Tournament fans is busted.

Well, as busted as you can get at 49-1.

A 40-year-old neuropsychologist who had the bracket on NCAA.com had changed his Twitter name to Gregg "Perfect Bracket" Nigl. Mr. Perfect is no more after Purdue's overtime win over Tennessee.

Nigl became an overnight celebrity after making it through the first two rounds with correct picks on all 48 games. It's a nearly impossible feat, even during a tournament that's gone mostly to the favorites.

Nigl had all No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the Elite Eight.

Here's some brutal luck: The loss dropped Nigl's bracket to sixth place in the NCAA's bracket challenge.

___

10:05 p.m.

Purdue is in the South Region final after outlasting Tennessee 99-94 in overtime.

Carsen Edwards made two of three free throws with 1.7 seconds remaining in regulation to force OT for the Boilermakers. He followed with six more in the extra session, including a free throw with 6 seconds left to seal the game. Edwards finished with 29 points.

Ryan Cline had 27 before fouling out as Purdue reached its first regional final since 2000.

The third-seeded Boilermakers face either No. 1 seed Virginia or No. 12 seed Oregon on Saturday.

Purdue won despite shooting 16 of 33 on free-throw attempts and squandering an 18-point, second-half lead.

Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield each scored 21 points for second-seeded Tennessee.

-Gary Graves reporting from Louisville, Kentucky

___

9:40

Tennessee and Purdue are headed to overtime after a pulsating second half in which the Volunteers rallied from an 18-point deficit.

Tennessee actually led by two, but Purdue's Carsen Edwards was fouled shooting a 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds remaining. He missed the first free throw but made the next two to tie it at 82.

Edwards has 23 points and teammate Ryan Cline scored 27. Tennessee shot 20 of 30 from the field and 7 of 10 from 3-point range in the second half.

Tennessee and Purdue also went to overtime last season in Tennessee's Battle 4 Atlantis victory over the Boilermakers.