No eagle flights in Jordan-Hare this season because of COVID-19

Auburn fans know it's already going to feel different next weekend when the Tigers host Kentucky. Limited fans, no tailgating on campus, media can't even be on the sidelines,

but now things are going to feel real weird at kickoff. This season, there's no eagle flights before the game. So no more gazing up and seeing Spirit or Aeurea circle Jordan-Hare.

Live animals aren't allowed on the field under COVID-19 restrictions, because they're trainers aren't considered essential game day personnel which is all who can be on the sidelines.

Auburn's eagle trainer Andrew Hopkins tweeted Auburn will still host the Football, Fans and Feathers presentation on Fridays at 4:00 p.m. and Saturdays at 9:00 a.m. before Auburn home games.