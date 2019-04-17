Huntsville student explains why he jumped off school bus

On Wednesday, WAAY 31 heard from an 8-year-old Huntsville City Schools student who was riding the school bus Tuesday afternoon that intentionally skipped his stop.

"It made me cry, because I thought I wasn't going to see my mom again," said Travion Timmons.

Travion Timmons was one of the many students who jumped off of the bus after fearing for his safety.

On Wednesday, Huntsville police told WAAY 31 there are no current charges after officers responded to the intersection of Sparkman Drive and Pulaski Pike after the unusual bus ride.

According to Apple Bus, the company that Huntsville City Schools gets its bus drivers through, the intersection is one of the first stops the bus should have taken. The bus driver drove right past it.

Timmons takes the school bus to and from his house on Dallas Avenue every day. He's now too afraid to walk onto that bus again.

"Because I feel like it's going to happen again," he said.

Huntsville police say the bus driver skipped some bus stops, because children would not "act right."

Officers learned the driver needed to get authorization from supervisors to deviate from the specific bus route. In this case, officers believe he did not have that permission.

"Dropped all the other kids off. The white kids, and then he took us to Jemison High School, and we just rode around for a minute and went over to Sparkman," Travion Timmons said.

That's when he said a friend took action.

"We were scared and crying, so she went to the back and she opened the emergency exit, and we jumped out," Travion Timmons said.

The bus driver told police he warned kids to stay in their seats, as they danced to music and jumped out of their seats. He threatened to drive past their stops, and he did.

Felicia Timmons, Travion's mother, couldn't describe her emotions of how she felt.

"If I could have did what I wanted to, the guy probably wouldn't be living. Really," she said.

WAAY 31 contacted Apple Bus and received the following statement on Wednesday:

"Apple Bus Company does not comment on personnel matters for employees. Upon the conclusion of all investigations, appropriate actions as necessary are swift in accordance with Apple Bus Company Policies which may include disciplinary actions up to termination."