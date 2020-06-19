No charges expected after pedestrian hit, killed on University Drive in Huntsville

A pedestrian was killed in a crash Thursday night on University Drive in Huntsville.

Huntsville police said it happened around 9 p.m. on University Drive at Boxwood Drive.

The department says Clifford Eugene Softley, 61, was walking south across University Drive, not in a crosswalk, at the time of the crash. He was hit by a car driving east on University Drive in the right lane.

Police say the driver did not see Softley until he was hit, and Softley died at the scene. They called him a transient and said his family was notified of his death.

No criminal charges are expected, and the driver was not injured.