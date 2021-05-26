ADPH says there are no reports of adolescents having Myocarditis after getting COVID vaccine

A small number of adolescents across the country are experiencing inflammation of the heart muscle, known as myocarditis, after getting the coronavirus vaccine.

Alabama Department of Public Health said they have no reports of adolescents suffering from myocarditis after getting the vaccine.

Health officer with ADPH, Dr. Karen Landers, said that those 12 and older should still get the coronavirus vaccine.

Research shows as of right now there is no link between myocarditis and the covid-19 vaccine. Dr. Landers said individuals with the coronavirus can suffer from an inflamed heart muscle.

Dr. Landers said other viruses can also cause an inflamed heart muscle.

“It’s not higher than the background rate, but this is with an abundance of caution, as vaccine safety has been paramount in everyone’s mind since the pandemic,” said Dr. Landers.

Dr. Landers also spoke about immunity to the coronavirus.

“The data as we know right now appears that persons who have had covid-19, do not sustain a long-term immune response,” Dr. said Landers.

People that had the coronavirus, can not identify as being vaccinated. Dr. Landers said vaccine immunity appears to be more resistant than natural immunity.

Once you complete the isolation period or have waited 90 days after getting an antibody treatment, you should get vaccinated.

Dr. Landers said across the state they’ve seen thousands of re-infection cases.