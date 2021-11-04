No Shave November takes on new meaning for Athens Police Department

"No Shave November" is in full effect for the city of Athens.

If you don't know what it is, it's when men go without shaving their beard for a special cause.

WAAY-31 learned it's a very special one for the community.

Normally, Athens police officers have to keep a clean shaven face. But for the month of November, the department is relaxing that rule.

They're doing it in support of someone they like to call their own.

"No Shave November. To benefit one of our fellow city employees, Bert Bradford, his 11-year-old daughter has been diagnosed with bone cancer and being treated for that," said Capt. Anthony Pressnell of the Athens Police Department.

He said they decided to let officers forgo shaving for the month of November to help the parks and rec director's daughter.

An officer will donate $25 and then can go the month without cutting or shaving his facial hair.

"I think it's a really great way to show how much you really care about a person, personally, and just knowing that the community is there for that one person or persons," said Michelle Bauer, a barber and hair stylist.

She said she loves to see when some men who normally don't have a beard let it grow out for fun or for a cause like this.

Pressnell told WAAY-TV even though the little girl is going through a lot, she'll come out on the other side.

"She's a strong little girl that's going to continue to fight. She's been fighting and she'll continue to fight through this and she will beat it," he said.

The money raised will be going to ​the family of the 11-year-old for her cancer treatments and ​any extra expenses they may need.

Bauer says when December rolls around for those officers and community members who need a clean cut, she'll help them out.

"You know, we see that it's grown out, and by the time that they get to shave it off, hey come on in, we're here for you," she said.

Anyone can participate in this challenge, or you can sponsor one of the officers. Just bring your $25 to the Athens Police Department.

If you want to donate something other than money, the family says the 11-year-old loves all things Auburn. So, bring your best gear and call the department to learn where to drop it off