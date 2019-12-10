No. 7 UAH matches best-ever start with 84-53 drubbing of Lane

The seventh-ranked University of Alabama in Huntsville men's basketball team matched the best start in program history on Monday night when the squad rolled past visiting Lane 84-53 at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall. The Chargers improve to 8-0, while the Dragons fall to 5-4.
Turning Point
- UAH reeled off a 15-0 run early in the first half to grab complete control of the contest, holding a double-figure lead for nearly 34 minutes in the game.
Inside the Box Score
- The Chargers were led on the night by Sam Orf who poured in 18 to go along with seven rebounds and a pair of assists.
- Triston Chambers also reached double figures as he knocked down four 3-pointers on his way to scoring 17.
- A total of 14 players scored for UAH in the contest as each man on the roster played at least five minutes.
- Max Shulman led UAH on the glass with eight boards while also handing out a team-high five assists, and four other players had at least five rebounds as the Chargers outrebounded Lane by a 54-35 margin.
- For the game, UAH shot 41.7 percent while holding Lane to a 33.8 percent shooting mark including a 23.3 percent performance in the opening 20 minutes.
- UAH turned in 21 assists on 30 made shots.
Inside the Flow
- Lane scored the first bucket of the game, hitting a 3-pointer on its first possession, and it was a 3-2 affair until the 15:54 mark when Orf's layup as part of the 15-0 run gave the hosts the lead for good.
- UAH would push all the way to a 27-point lead at 44-17 by the halftime break.
- The advantage for the Chargers grew into the 30s for much of the first 10 minutes of the second half, ballooning all the way out to 43 after a Henley Edge layup made it a 69-26 game with 9:01 remaining in the contest.
- The Dragons were only able to narrow the deficit to 30 in the closing minutes before the final 84-53 margin.
Noteworthy
- UAH matches the 2010-11 team for the best start in program history.
- The 18 points for Orf mark a season high for the junior.
- Chambers has knocked down at least four triples in seven of the team's eight games.
- Edge establishes a new career-best with eight points after going 4-for-7 from the floor.
- Calvin Walker records his first collegiate points with a triple and a free throw making up his four.
- UAH has now hit at least 10 3-pointers in five games this season.
- This is the third time this season UAH has held an opponent under 55 points.
Next Time Out
- UAH will return to conference play, hitting the road for the Peach State where the team will take on Valdosta State on Sunday. Tip-off is slated for 3 p.m. CT.
