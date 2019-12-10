No. 7 UAH matches best-ever start with 84-53 drubbing of Lane

The seventh-ranked University of Alabama in Huntsville men's basketball team matched the best start in program history on Monday night when the squad rolled past visiting Lane 84-53 at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall. The Chargers improve to 8-0, while the Dragons fall to 5-4.

Turning Point

UAH reeled off a 15-0 run early in the first half to grab complete control of the contest, holding a double-figure lead for nearly 34 minutes in the game.

Inside the Box Score

The Chargers were led on the night by Sam Orf who poured in 18 to go along with seven rebounds and a pair of assists.

Triston Chambers also reached double figures as he knocked down four 3-pointers on his way to scoring 17.

A total of 14 players scored for UAH in the contest as each man on the roster played at least five minutes.

Max Shulman led UAH on the glass with eight boards while also handing out a team-high five assists, and four other players had at least five rebounds as the Chargers outrebounded Lane by a 54-35 margin.

For the game, UAH shot 41.7 percent while holding Lane to a 33.8 percent shooting mark including a 23.3 percent performance in the opening 20 minutes.

UAH turned in 21 assists on 30 made shots.

Inside the Flow

Lane scored the first bucket of the game, hitting a 3-pointer on its first possession, and it was a 3-2 affair until the 15:54 mark when Orf's layup as part of the 15-0 run gave the hosts the lead for good.

UAH would push all the way to a 27-point lead at 44-17 by the halftime break.

The advantage for the Chargers grew into the 30s for much of the first 10 minutes of the second half, ballooning all the way out to 43 after a Henley Edge layup made it a 69-26 game with 9:01 remaining in the contest.

The Dragons were only able to narrow the deficit to 30 in the closing minutes before the final 84-53 margin.

Noteworthy

UAH matches the 2010-11 team for the best start in program history.

The 18 points for Orf mark a season high for the junior.

Chambers has knocked down at least four triples in seven of the team's eight games.

Edge establishes a new career-best with eight points after going 4-for-7 from the floor.

Calvin Walker records his first collegiate points with a triple and a free throw making up his four.

UAH has now hit at least 10 3-pointers in five games this season.

This is the third time this season UAH has held an opponent under 55 points.

Next Time Out