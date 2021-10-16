No. 5 Alabama Football Dominates Mississippi State, 49-9, Saturday Night in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. – The No. 5 University of Alabama football team held Mississippi State to less than 10 points Saturday night, defeating the Bulldogs 49-9 at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss. It marked the 95th time the Crimson Tide has held an opponent under 10 points during Nick Saban’s tenure as head coach.

Quarterback Bryce Young completed 20-of-28 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns to four different targets against the Bulldogs. The sophomore was also 6-of-6 for 159 yards on 3rd down passing, with three of those plays resulting in a touchdown.

Running back Brian Robinson Jr. rushed 19 times for 73 yards and two touchdowns to go with five catches, 68 yards and a touchdown receiving.

Wide receiver John Metchie III reeled in 117 yards and a touchdown off seven catches, eclipsing the 100-yard barrier for the first time this season. Wide receiver Jameson Williams had two catches for 77 yards, including a 75-yard catch and run for a touchdown. Wide receiver Traeshon Holden had three catches for 70 yards and a score.

Linebacker Will Anderson Jr., had a career night in Starkville, recording four sacks and four tackles for loss. Linebacker Henry To’oTo’o led the game with a season-high 13 total tackles, including a game-high seven solo stops, adding 1.5 tackles for loss. Linebacker Jordan Battle had two interceptions on the night, including a 40-yard pick six in the first quarter, to go with seven tackles, including five solo stops.

Placekicker Will Reichard came away with seven extra points during the game.