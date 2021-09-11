No. 25 Auburn shuts out Alabama State 62-0

AUBURN, Ala. – Demetris Robertson scored three touchdowns and No. 25 Auburn scored on defense and special teams to shut out Alabama State 62-0 on a record-setting Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

"Proud of our guys," Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said. "Overall, it was good. We scored on offense, scored on defense, scored on special teams and made big plays in all three phases."

Robertson caught a pair of touchdown passes from Bo Nix before scoring on a 36-yard reverse, the latter two TDs coming in Auburn's 35-point third quarter.

"He's got great speed," Harsin said. "He's a really bright player, great person, takes care of his business. He's going to continue to keep getting better and better. He's got a great attitude, he's always positive."

Colby Wooden blocked a field goal that Nehemiah Pritchett returned 80 yards for a touchdown, and Barton Lester blocked a punt that led to a field goal to help Auburn take a 20-0 halftime lead.

"I saw all the green grass. I was like, nobody's catching me with all that field," said Pritchett of Auburn's first TD return of a blocked field goal since Neiko Thorpe vs. Kentucky in 2009. "It's special for a big play like that to happen."