Clear

No. 25 Alabama A&M Wins SWAC East, Claims Berth in Championship With 38-14 Rout of Alabama State in Magic City Classic

For the first time in nearly a decade, No. 25 Alabama A&M (4-0, 3-0 SWAC) football is the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) East Division Champion and has earned a berth in the league title game with a 38-14 rout of rival Alabama State (3-3, 3-2 SWAC) in the 79th Annual Magic City Classic on Saturday, April 17.

Posted: Apr 18, 2021 6:01 PM
Posted By: WAAY 31 Sports

The following is a release from Alabama A&M: 

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – For the first time in nearly a decade, No. 25 Alabama A&M (4-0, 3-0 SWAC) football is the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) East Division Champion and has earned a berth in the league title game with a 38-14 rout of rival Alabama State (3-3, 3-2 SWAC) in the 79th Annual Magic City Classic on Saturday, April 17.

The win locks up the seventh overall East Division title for the Bulldogs and their first since 2011. They previously earned that honor in 2000, 2002, 2005, 2006 and 2009. It also snaps Alcorn State's run of six straight titles as the Braves move to the West next year. Of those championships, the 2006 title holds a special place in program history as its only overall SWAC Championship and is also fitting for Spring 2021.

That season A&M defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the title game and will face them this year with the opportunity to potentially host the game at Louis Crews Stadium. A win over Mississippi Valley State next weekend would send the teams into tiebreakers to determine where that game would be played while a loss will put it in Pine Bluff.

THE STATS – ALABAMA A&M
Senior quarterback Aqeel Glass (St. Louis, Mo.) was dominant again with a 25-of-40 performance that saw him compile 372 yards through the air, three touchdowns, no interceptions and even a team-high 45 yards rushing on five attempts.

The main beneficiary of that aerial highlight reel was senior wide receiver Zabrian Moore (Tuscaloosa) who registered 138 yards receiving on four catches, two that went for scores. Not far behind him was sophomore wideout Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim (Miramar, Fla.) with seven grabs and 102 yards while second-year wide receiver Odieu Hilarie (Belle Glade, Fla.) caught five for 32 yards and the other score.

On the ground junior running back Gary Quarles (Cottondale, Ala.) notched just 40 yards but put two in the endzone to round out the day's touchdowns.

Defensively, junior Marcus Cushine (Broward County, Fla.) got to the quarterback twice for a pair of sacks totaling 15 yards and redshirt-senior linebacker Quantravis Kelly (Montgomery, Ala.) racked up 10 tackles, seven solo and a pair for loss. Senior linebacker Armoni Holloway (Pinson, Ala.) and junior corner Ja'Marian Green (Belle Glade, Fla.) each had six tackles, the latter all solo, and redshirt-senior Amari Holloway (Pinson, Ala.) came up with a key blocked punt.

THE GAME
Neither team would light up the scoreboard in the first quarter as ASU's Jacory Merritt ran it in from one yard out to cap a 95-yard, 11-play drive at the 8:30 mark for a 7-0 lead. The Bulldogs answered with one of Quarles' two TDs, this one from seven yards out with 3:14 left in the opening frame.

Midway through the second the Hornets Michael Jefferson caught a nine-yard touchdown to retake the lead and Quarles once again answered back, this time with a 15-yard scamper into the endzone to knot it back up at 14-14 with 6:42 left in the half.

With their drive at the end of the frame stalled, Alabama State was forced to punt with nine seconds on the clock, only to see Amari Holloway come crashing in to block it and give the ball back to A&M with four seconds left and the chance at a long field goal. Lined up from 46-yards out, redshirt-junior kicker Spencer Corey (New Palestine, Ind.) was equal to the task as he drilled it home for a 17-14 lead at the break.

With that punt block and ensuing field goal the momentum changed completely. Glass and the Bulldogs came out slinging it as he hit Moore for a 44-yard score less than three minutes into the third and followed with a 38-yard strike to the speedy wideout to blow the game open at 31-14 with 3:17 left in the frame.

A&M would add a two-yard TD to Hilaire at the beginning of the fourth and then salt away their third straight Magic City Classic victory, this one giving them an East Division title and a spot in the SWAC Championship.

THE STATS – ALABAMA STATE
Chris Scott went 13-of-28 under center for 89 yards and a touchdown to pace ASU while Ezra Gray totaled 101 yards out of the backfield on 19 carries. He was joined by Merritt with 47 yards and a score and Jahod Booker had five grabs and 58 yards. Jefferson rounded out the offense with the only receiving touchdown of the day.

Defensively, Irshaad Davis racked up nine tackles and split a sack with Andrew Ogletree, who had 1.5 TFLs. Christian Clark added five tackles and Jake Howard had four, one for loss.

UP NEXT
Alabama A&M will close out the regular season on Saturday, April 24 when they head to Mississippi Valley State for a 3 p.m. kickoff. The result of that contest will help decide where the Bulldogs will play for their second ever SWAC Championship on Saturday, May 1 – either in Pine Bluff, Arkansas or the friendly confines of Louis Crews Stadium.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 64°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 62°
Decatur
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 522131

Reported Deaths: 10790
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson754831494
Mobile39111799
Madison34084500
Tuscaloosa25396444
Montgomery24037573
Shelby23210242
Baldwin20714302
Lee15614166
Calhoun14350311
Morgan14164273
Etowah13696348
Marshall12007220
Houston10408279
Elmore10018203
Limestone9858148
Cullman9507191
St. Clair9478236
Lauderdale9271233
DeKalb8760183
Talladega8122173
Walker7146276
Autauga6760106
Jackson6760110
Blount6529133
Colbert6234132
Coffee5431113
Dale4779111
Russell430939
Franklin420982
Chilton4114110
Covington4068115
Tallapoosa3915148
Escambia390374
Dallas3525150
Chambers3516122
Clarke347260
Marion3072100
Pike306576
Lawrence296295
Winston273272
Bibb256361
Marengo248461
Geneva246275
Pickens233259
Barbour227155
Hale218675
Butler213168
Fayette209460
Henry188144
Cherokee182744
Randolph177241
Monroe172740
Washington165338
Macon156148
Clay150155
Crenshaw149557
Cleburne146741
Lamar139734
Lowndes137353
Wilcox124727
Bullock121940
Conecuh109528
Perry107626
Sumter103232
Coosa99428
Greene91434
Choctaw58824
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 830484

Reported Deaths: 12049
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby927281585
Davidson87309923
Knox49411623
Hamilton43254481
Rutherford41816420
Williamson27237214
Sumner23155339
Montgomery19075224
Wilson17979224
Out of TN1794598
Unassigned16655134
Sullivan16096287
Blount14963194
Bradley14518147
Washington14129242
Sevier13116174
Maury13021168
Putnam11155173
Madison10771240
Robertson9567127
Anderson8599171
Hamblen8478170
Greene7715152
Tipton7216102
Coffee6824121
Dickson6724109
Cumberland6555127
Carter6443156
Bedford6409127
Gibson6387144
McMinn634295
Roane6174102
Jefferson6061121
Loudon601169
Lawrence578686
Hawkins5766106
Monroe570295
Warren550881
Dyer5357104
Franklin508388
Fayette490377
Obion449996
Cocke442998
Cheatham442254
Rhea430375
Lincoln429563
Marshall410358
Campbell408462
Weakley401962
Giles393998
Henderson372475
Macon357376
Carroll357182
White353968
Hardin349166
Hardeman345863
Lauderdale314244
Henry311875
Marion308346
Claiborne305573
Scott305145
Overton296360
Wayne294234
Hickman279645
McNairy276754
DeKalb274953
Smith273938
Haywood268161
Grainger258449
Trousdale248722
Morgan245539
Fentress238046
Johnson230238
Bledsoe209411
Chester209351
Crockett200948
Polk199024
Unicoi194149
Cannon188831
Union185634
Grundy177232
Humphreys173621
Lake169526
Sequatchie166428
Benton162940
Decatur157338
Lewis155726
Meigs134123
Stewart130028
Jackson129635
Clay109031
Houston108333
Perry105728
Moore99717
Van Buren83421
Pickett75624
Hancock54712

Most Popular Stories

Community Events