No. 24 Chattanooga shuts out UNA 20-0

In their first meeting since 1963, No. 24 Chattanooga defeated UNA 20-0 at Braly Stadium Saturday night. The loss is the Lions’ second straight to a ranked opponent -- seven teams on UNA’s schedule were ranked in preseason polls.)

It was the first time UNA has been held scoreless since 2010 and the first time they were held under 100 total yards since 1985.

An ugly game on both sides of the field saw four interceptions and just 150 total pass yards. Lions’ quarterback Jaylen Gipson was held to just 52 yards, completing 10 of 21 attempts with two interceptions.

Chattanooga quarterback Cole Copeland also struggled as he was held to just 98 yards, also throwing two picks -- both of which were intercepted by KJ Smith.

The Mocs outrushed the Lions 194 to 38 Saturday night.

UNA (0-2) faces another ranked opponent in Jacksonville State next weekend.