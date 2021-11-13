No. 2 Alabama Football Beats New Mexico State, 59-3, Saturday in Bryant-Denny Stadium

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 2/3/2 University of Alabama football team defeated New Mexico State Saturday, 59-3, holding an opponent to 10-points-or-less for the second time this season and the 40th time since 2015.

Quarterback Bryce Young completed 21-of-23 passes for 270 yards and five touchdowns in just over two quarters of work. He tied his own record from earlier this season for the second-most touchdown passes in a game with five against the Aggies, recording all five of those scores in the first half.

Wide receiver Jameson Williams hauled in three touchdowns and 158 yards on six catches. Brian Robinson Jr. moved up the all-time career rushing yards list to No. 17, after recording 99 yards on nine carries, including two that went for touchdowns. Running back Trey Sanders tallied 66 yards and a touchdown on 12 rushes.

Linebacker Will Anderson Jr., added two sacks on the day to go to 14.5 this season, leading Alabama to seven sacks on the day. Defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis led the Tide defense with six solo stops and a pass break up.

Placekicker Will Reichard connected on eight extra points in the game while Jack Martin added one of his own along with a 29-yard field goal.

Postgame Notes

Alabama defensive linemen Dameion George Jr. and Tommy Brown made their first career starts in the game against New Mexico State.

The Crimson Tide held the Aggies to under 10 points, marking the second time this season the Tide has held an opponent to 10-points-or-less and the 40th time in the last 94 contests.

Will Anderson Jr. had two sacks in the game, giving him 12.5 sacks this season. He also made two tackles for loss against New Mexico State, bringing his season total to 23.

His 12.5 sacks this season ranks third in Alabama history, behind Derrick Thomas (18 in 1987, 27 in 1988).

His 23 tackles for loss this season ranks third in Alabama history, behind Derrick Thomas (39 in 1988) and Wallace Gilberry (27 in 2007).

Jameson Williams continues to impress, making his eighth catch of 50-or-more yards, connecting on a 50-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Young in the first quarter against New Mexico State.

Of his eight catches of 50-or-more yards this season, seven of those resulted in a touchdown.

Williams eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving this season in the game against New Mexico State. His 1,028 receiving yards this season is ninth all-time in Alabama history.

Brian Robinson Jr. moved up to 17th on the all-time career rushing yards list, recording 99 rushing yards against New Mexico State for 2,184 career rushing yards.

He recorded the longest rush of his career on a 63-yard touchdown rush in the second quarter against the Aggies.

Bryce Young set the school record for best completion percentage in a single game (with a minimum of 20 completions), completing 21-of-23 (.913) passes against New Mexico State. It is the second time he has broken that record this season, completing 20-of-22 (.909) passes against Southern Miss on Sept. 25.

He began the game completing 13-of-13 passes (183 yards). Those 13-straight completions are tied for sixth all-time in consecutive completions in Alabama history.

His 13-consecutive completions are the most consecutive completions to start a game in his career.

Young completed 15 straight passes at the end of the Southern Miss game on Sept. 25, which ranks third all-time in consecutive completions in Alabama history.

Young eclipsed 3,000 yards this season in the game against New Mexico State, becoming just the sixth quarterback to do so in Alabama history.

His 3,025 yards this season is sixth all-time behind AJ McCarron (3,063), Jake Coker (3,110), Blake Sims (3,487), Tua Tagovailoa (3,966) and Mac Jones, who set the record last year with 4,500 yards in 2020-21.

Alabama's captains against New Mexico State were linebacker Will Anderson Jr., defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis and quarterback Bryce Young.

How It Happened

First Quarter

05:35 – NMS | Ethan Albertson launched a 50-yard field goal through the uprights, capping a 10-play, 49-yard drive.

04:51 – UA | Jameson Williams caught a 50-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Young to conclude a brief two-play, 71-yard series.

00:14 – UA | Cameron Latu caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Young, ending a seven-play, 86-yard drive.

Second Quarter

13:15 – UA | Brian Robinson Jr. scored on a one-yard touchdown rush to cap a three-play, four-yard series, thanks to Christian Leary's blocked punt.

11:25 – UA | Williams connected with Young for his second touchdown of the game, catching a 32-yard touchdown pass, concluding a quick two-play, 34-yard drive.

07:54 – UA | Robinson Jr. rushed 63 yards into the New Mexico State endzone to end a four-play, 76-yard series.

05:28 – UA | Once again, Young found Williams for a nine-yard touchdown pass, capping a six-play, 22-yard drive.

00:15 – UA | Jahleel Billingsley caught a five-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Young, the last of eight plays for 92 yards in that series.

Fourth Quarter

14:12 – UA | Paul Tyson hit Trey Sanders with a five-yard touchdown pass to conclude an 11-play, 80-yard drive.

05:24 – UA | Jack Martin sent his first field goal attempt of his UA career through the uprights from 29 yards out to round out the scoring

Up Next

Alabama returns to Bryant-Denny Stadium for the final time this season to host Arkansas on Saturday, Nov. 20 for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on CBS.