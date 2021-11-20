Clear

No. 2 Alabama football tops Arkansas, 42-35, on senior day

Posted: Nov 20, 2021 7:15 PM
Posted By: Alabama Sports Information

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 2/2/2 University of Alabama football team racked up 671 yards of total offense to outlast the No. 21/21/22 Arkansas Razorbacks, 42-35, on Saturday in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Bryce Young accounted for 559 passing yards, setting the single-game school record while becoming the first player in Crimson Tide history to reach the 500-yard passing milestone.

Jameson Williams collected a career-high 190 receiving yards with John Metchie III right behind at 173 yards. On the ground, Brian Robinson Jr. led the way with 122 yards on 27 carries.

Defensively, Alabama had three players with 11 or more tackles including Henry To'oTo'o (13), Will Anderson Jr. (11) and DeMarcco Hellams (11). The Tide recorded 10 tackles for loss with 3.5 coming from Anderson Jr. and 3.0 from To'oTo'o.

Will Reichard connected on a pair of field goal attempts, first from 48 yards and then from 30 yards out and hit all four of his point after touchdown attempts.

With the victory, the Crimson Tide secured the Southeastern Conference Western Division title and a spot in the 2021 SEC Championship Game against Eastern Division Champion Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 4 in Atlanta.

