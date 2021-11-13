No. 20 Chargers Blow Past Tampa in 80-61 Victory

SAINT LEO, Fla. | The No. 20 University of Alabama in Huntsville men's basketball team cruised to a weekend sweep of Sunshine State Conference opponents, beating Tampa by an 80-61 score on the campus of Saint Leo on Saturday afternoon. The Chargers improve to 2-2 on the season, while UT falls to 1-1.

CJ Williamson turned in another stellar performance in leading the Chargers on Saturday as he nearly recorded a triple-double with 12 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists while not turning the ball over.

Joining Williamson in double-figures were three others including leading scorer Chaney Johnson was 7-for-8 for 18 points to go along with four boards and a pair of blocks, while Max Shulman matched Johnson with four 3-pointers on his way to scoring 14.

Dalton Dodd rounded out UAH's double-figures contingent as he scored 13 while also grabbing seven rebounds.

UAH busted out of the gates to a 13-0 lead and did not allow a basket for the Spartans until nearly five minutes into the game, and though Tampa would cut the lead to five at one point, the Chargers would lead by as many as 18 in the first half on their way to holding a 47-31 lead at the halftime break.

A 20-0 push from the Blue and White during a five-minute stretch in the second half gave UAH a 74-39 advantage 12:14 left in the game, giving the team plenty of cushion to cruise to the finish and the 80-61 final.

The Chargers finished the afternoon shooting 54.5 percent overall and 48.0 percent from 3-point range after connecting on 12 of their 25 attempts from beyond the arc, and UAH's defensive effort limited Tampa to just a 34.4 field goal percentage. UAH also dominated the glass, outrebounding UT by a 42-24 margin.

UAH was also dominant inside, outscoring the Spartans by a 32-16 difference in paint points.

The Chargers will now turn their attention to a string of five straight in the Rocket City, starting with a Saturday visit from Columbus State at The Stable. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m.