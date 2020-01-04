No. 19 UAH maroons visiting Bucs, cruises to home victory Saturday

The No. 19 University of Alabama in Huntsville turned in a dominant effort on Saturday, blowing past visiting Christian Brothers 66-52 in a game that was not as close as the final score might indicate. The Chargers improve to 12-2 (4-2 Gulf South Conference), while CBU slips to 5-8 (2-4 GSC).

Turning Point

The Chargers jumped all over the visitors, scoring 21 of the first 24 points of the game on their way to a 41-14 lead at the halftime break and ultimately the victory.

Inside the Box Score

UAH was led on the afternoon by Malik Cook-Stroupe who went 7-for-9 from the floor with a pair of 3-pointers on his way to scoring 17 points to go along with three rebounds, two steals, and an assist.

Joining him in double figures was JJ Kaplan who narrowly missed out on a double-double as he scored 13 while grabbing eight rebounds.

In total, 11 Chargers scored including Henley Edge who knocked down a pair of triples and scored nine.

The Chargers were led on the glass by Kerney Lane who snagged 10 rebounds while also handing out a team-high four assists.

The Chargers shot 44.1 percent overall in the game, and the team held CBU to a 38.0 percent shooting mark that included limiting the Bucs to a 6-for-23 (26.1 percent) showing in the opening half.

UAH won the battle on the glass by a 37-34 margin.

The Chargers forced Christian Brothers into committing 21 turnovers as UAH racked up 14 steals.

Inside the Flow

Cook-Stroupe scored the game's first five points, and his triple at the 13:43 mark of the opening half pushed UAH's advantage into double figures for the first time – and for good – at 15-3.

Cook-Stroupe scored the game's first five points, and his triple at the 13:43 mark of the opening half pushed UAH's advantage into double figures for the first time – and for good – at 15-3. By the time there was 6:34 remaining in the opening half, the Buccaneers had utilized all over their timeouts for the contest after a Triston Chambers 3-pointer made it 35-12, and the advantage grew to 27 at 41-14 by the halftime break.

The lead grew to as many as 33 in the second half and remained in the 20s through much of the remainder of the period until CBU – who had four of its five starters on the floor at the end of the contest – was able to pull within the 66-52 margin by the final horn.

Noteworthy

The Chargers played all 13 men who were dressed on Saturday with each logging at least four minutes.

UAH has now won 13 consecutive games at Spragins Hall dating back to last season.

The 17 points for Cook-Stroupe represent a season-best for the redshirt senior.

Lane logs his career-best with the 10 boards.

Lane turned in another zero turnover game to go along with the four assists, and his 4.4 assist-to-turnover ratio is the top mark in the GSC this season.

Next Time Out