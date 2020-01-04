No. 19 UAH maroons visiting Bucs, cruises to home victory Saturday

The No. 19 University of Alabama in Huntsville turned in a dominant effort on Saturday, blowing past visiting Christian Brothers 66-52 in a game that was not as close as the final score might indicate. The Chargers improve to 12-2 (4-2 Gulf South Conference), while CBU slips to 5-8 (2-4 GSC).
Turning Point
- The Chargers jumped all over the visitors, scoring 21 of the first 24 points of the game on their way to a 41-14 lead at the halftime break and ultimately the victory.
Inside the Box Score
- UAH was led on the afternoon by Malik Cook-Stroupe who went 7-for-9 from the floor with a pair of 3-pointers on his way to scoring 17 points to go along with three rebounds, two steals, and an assist.
- Joining him in double figures was JJ Kaplan who narrowly missed out on a double-double as he scored 13 while grabbing eight rebounds.
- In total, 11 Chargers scored including Henley Edge who knocked down a pair of triples and scored nine.
- The Chargers were led on the glass by Kerney Lane who snagged 10 rebounds while also handing out a team-high four assists.
- The Chargers shot 44.1 percent overall in the game, and the team held CBU to a 38.0 percent shooting mark that included limiting the Bucs to a 6-for-23 (26.1 percent) showing in the opening half.
- UAH won the battle on the glass by a 37-34 margin.
- The Chargers forced Christian Brothers into committing 21 turnovers as UAH racked up 14 steals.
Inside the Flow
- Cook-Stroupe scored the game's first five points, and his triple at the 13:43 mark of the opening half pushed UAH's advantage into double figures for the first time – and for good – at 15-3.
- By the time there was 6:34 remaining in the opening half, the Buccaneers had utilized all over their timeouts for the contest after a Triston Chambers 3-pointer made it 35-12, and the advantage grew to 27 at 41-14 by the halftime break.
- The lead grew to as many as 33 in the second half and remained in the 20s through much of the remainder of the period until CBU – who had four of its five starters on the floor at the end of the contest – was able to pull within the 66-52 margin by the final horn.
Noteworthy
- The Chargers played all 13 men who were dressed on Saturday with each logging at least four minutes.
- UAH has now won 13 consecutive games at Spragins Hall dating back to last season.
- The 17 points for Cook-Stroupe represent a season-best for the redshirt senior.
- Lane logs his career-best with the 10 boards.
- Lane turned in another zero turnover game to go along with the four assists, and his 4.4 assist-to-turnover ratio is the top mark in the GSC this season.
Next Time Out
- The Chargers will return to action on Thursday when they hit the road to take on Shorter. Tip-off in Rome, Georgia, is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT.
Related Content
- No. 19 UAH maroons visiting Bucs, cruises to home victory Saturday
- UAH Hockey home opener is on Friday
- UAH president retiring
- UAH climatologists receive grant
- UAH edged Saturday at Spragins Hall by Christian Brothers
- Swastikas found on UAH campus
- Fatal motorcycle wreck near UAH
- UAH opens conference play Thursday
- UAH falls to Alaska Fairbanks
- UAH dancing into March Madness
Scroll for more content...