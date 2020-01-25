No. 16 Chargers rolls over Mississippi College

The No. 16 University of Alabama in Huntsville men's basketball team moved to a perfect 10-0 at home this season, cruising past visiting Mississippi College 88-53 on Saturday afternoon at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall. The Chargers improve to 16-3 (8-3 Gulf South Conference), while MC falls to 7-11 (3-9 GSC).

Turning Point

The Chargers blew the contest wide open, starting the second half on a 12-0 run and holding the guests scoreless for the first five minutes of the period to take a 22-point lead on their way to the win.

Inside the Box Score

Sam Orf paced the Chargers offensive as he knocked down three 3-pointers on the night to score 15 as one of four UAH players to reach double figures.

Going a perfect 5-for-5 from the floor and adding a pair of free throws, Kerney Lane scored 12 while also handing out three assists, picking up a rebound, and blocking a shot.

Malik Cook-Stroupe poured in 11 to go with four boards, two assists, and two steals, and Max Shulman rounded out the double-figure contingent with 10 while also grabbing four rebounds and dishing out three helpers.

Narrowly missing out on a double-double was JJ Kaplan who had 14 rebounds and eight points while also grabbing three steals.

In total, 12 different Chargers scored in the contest.

UAH shot 47.9 percent for the contest including 11 3-pointers, and the team held MC to shoot just 24.1 percent in the second half for a game performance of 34.5 percent.

UAH outrebounded the Choctaws by a 41-40 clip.

The Chargers were dominant inside, outscoring the guests by a wide 44-18 margin in the paint.

Inside the Flow

Mississippi College began the contest shooting at an outrageous 85.7 percent clip, opening up a 14-6 advantage by the 16:06 mark of the opening half, but eight straight for the Chargers capped off by a Lane bucket tied the game at 14-14 less than three minutes later.

After a MC basket pushed the Choctaws back in front, Shulman buried a triple on the ensuing possession, and that shot would end up putting the hosts ahead for good, sparking a 13-2 run that would give the Chargers a 27-18 advantage with 7:26 remaining in the period.

An Orf trey right before the expiration of the half gave UAH a 42-32 lead at the break, and the big run for the hosts saw the Chargers grab a 54-32 lead just under five minutes into the second stanza, setting a tone for the remainder of the contest in which UAH was able to empty its bench with 4:48 left in the game.

Noteworthy

Orf has now reached double figures in seven of his last eight outings and leads the team in scoring with 12.8 points per game.

Lane has scored at least 10 in three of his last four games, shooting 75.0 percent from the floor in those three contests.

This is Kaplan's eighth game this season in which he has more than 10 rebounds, and his season rebounding average is now 9.8 boards per game.

UAH has won 16 straight at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall dating back to last season.

Opponents are shooting just 39.8 percent against UAH this season which is better than the program record of 40.4 percent which has occurred twice.

Next Time Out