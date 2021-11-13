Alabama’s second half surge too much for South Dakota State in 104-88 victory

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 14/13 Alabama men’s basketball team scored 63 second-half points in an impressive 104-88 victory over Summit League preseason favorites South Dakota State in Coleman Coliseum Friday night.

Jahvon Quinerly led the five Crimson Tide players in double figures with a career-best 26 points to go along with a game-high eight assists in the victory. Jaden Shackelford added 23 points to earn his 14th career 20-point game, while Keon Ellis notched his first career double-double with 15 points and a career-best 13 rebounds in the victory.

Head Coach Nate Oats Postgame Comments

“South Dakota State is a quality team and they gave us a great game. We knew they would, they won their league last year and have 99 percent of that team returning this year. They gave us everything we could handle and outscored us in transition. It showed us that we have a lot of stuff we need to work on. That’s why we play these games. It’s really good that we could get a win while we got plenty of stuff exposed. Offensively, I thought we were pretty good tonight, particularly in the late first half and through the second. Defensively, we’ve got a way to go but we have some time to work on it. We’re going have to be better on Tuesday against South Alabama.”

Team Stats

After recording a plus-minus of +37 last Tuesday vs. Louisiana Tech, Keon Ellis had another stellar night with a +26 which gives him a total of +63 across Alabama’s first two games. Ellis also set a new career high in rebounds for the second consecutive game to open the year. The 63 points scored in a half were the most since UA posted 64 points in the second half vs. Georgia on Feb. 13, 2021.

The last time Alabama hit the century mark in a game came on Feb. 13, 2021 when the Tide scored 115 points at home vs. Georgia (115-82)

First Half

Quinerly was an early presence for the Tide with seven points out of the gate. Down 16-14 at the 13:27 mark, The Tide went on a 9-0 run, capped by a dunk from Noah Gurley. With the score tied at 16-all at the 12:59 mark, Alabama went on a 7-0 run to take a 23-16 run. South Dakota would respond and eventually took a 36-32 at the under four media timeout. The Tide ended the half on a 9-2 run to establish a 41-38 lead at the break

Second half

The Tide hit six straight shots heading into the first media timeout, generating a 51-40 lead at the 17:21 mark. The 10-2 run to start the second half, combined with the 9-2 run to end the first half, turned a four-point deficit. Shackelford came out hot, scoring 10 points in the first 9:41. Quinerly ended with 17 of his 26-point total scored in the second half. The Tide went on a 11-0 run to extend its lead to 79-63 with 7:44 to play. Darius Miles (13) and JD Davison (6) scored all 19 of UA’s bench points, which was outscored 52-19.

Up Next

Alabama will continue its four-game homestand when it hosts in-state foe South Alabama Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network+