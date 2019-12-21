No. 12 UAH picks up 10th win, defeats Spring Hill in the 2019 Rocket City Classic

The No. 12 University of Alabama in Huntsville men's basketball team closed out a tough four games in seven days stretch with back-to-back victories as the Chargers defeated Spring Hill 75-55 at the Von Braun Center in UAH's third appearance at the Rocket City Classic. UAH improves to 10-2, while SHC slips to 2-10.

Turning Point

David Anderson nailed three shots from downtown on three straight possessions at the midway point of the second half to help turn what had been a tight game to that point into a more comfortable affair for the Chargers the rest of the way.

Inside the Box Score

Four different players scored in double figures led by Max Shulman who knocked down five 3s on his way to scoring 19 points while also grabbing three rebounds and handing out an assist.

Malik Cook-Stroupe scored 13 while grabbing six rebounds and matching Dalton Barkley with a team-high three assists.

Rounding out UAH's double-digit scorers, Sam Orf scored 12 and grabbed five rebounds, while Anderson had a terrific day off the bench, going a perfect 4-for-4 from downtown to score 12.

For the game, UAH shot 39.7 percent and held the Badgers to a 36.4 percent shooting mark, and the Chargers held a slim 40-39 edge on the glass.

UAH's reserves outscored Spring Hill's by a 37-24 margin, and the Blue and White held a 24-18 advantage in points in the paint.

Inside the Flow

The Badgers began strong, taking advantage of a slow start for a UAH team who played less than 24 hours earlier on their way to building up an early 8-3 lead, but the Chargers would reel off 10 straight with a Kerney Lane layup giving them a 13-8 lead at the 11:57 mark of the opening half.

The lead would then exchange hands nine times the rest of the period with Spring Hill going in front 31-30 at the halftime break.

A 12-4 run to open the second 20 minutes for the Chargers led to UAH opening up a 42-35 lead with 14:30 remaining in the game, and three straight 3-pointers from Anderson on consecutive possessions just past the midway point of the half opened the game up for the team, giving UAH a 58-41 advantage with 9:05 on the clock.

Spring Hill would close the gap to 11 but could pull no closer as UAH led by as many as 22 on its way to its 10th victory of the season.

Noteworthy

Anderson finishes one off his career high of 13 which he set at Auburn Montgomery on Jan. 13, 2018 during his redshirt sophomore season.

Shulman has now reached double figures in three straight games, and this is the third time this year the redshirt sophomore has knocked down at least five 3-pointers.

The Chargers are 3-0 at the Rocket City Classic, defeating Fort Valley State 83-59 last year and Shorter 85-78 in 2017.

Next Time Out