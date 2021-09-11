No. 1 Alabama Football Downs Mercer, 48-14, in Saturday’s Home Opener at Bryant-Denny Stadium

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 1 University of Alabama football team won its 20th straight home opener, and its 15th consecutive under head coach Nick Saban, when it defeated Mercer, 48-14, Saturday afternoon at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Quarterback Bryce Young threw for 227 yards and three touchdowns after going 19-for-27 in his second start for the Tide. Young is now the first player in Alabama history with seven touchdown passes in his first two starts.

JoJo Earle led all receivers with 85 yards on seven catches, while John Metchie III added 70 yards on five catches. Running back Brian Robinson Jr. led all rushers with 70 yards on 10 carries, including a four-yard rushing score.

Linebacker Christian Harris led the Tide with eight tackles including four solo stops and a tackle for loss. Cornerbacks Kool-Aid McKinstry and Marcus Banks both snagged interceptions, while defensive ends Byron Young and Phidarian Mathis along with defensive tackle DJ Dale all recorded sacks.

Placekicker Will Reichard had two successful field goals from 30 and 40 yards out, while tacking on six extra points.