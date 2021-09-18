Clear
No. 10 Penn St holds on to white out No. 22 Auburn 28-20

Auburn falls to 2-1 on the season with the loss.

Posted: Sep 18, 2021 10:59 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) - Jaquan Brisker broke up a last pass toward the end zone by Auburn’s Bo Nix as time expired and No. 10 Penn State held on to beat No. 22 Auburn 28-20.

Sean Clifford completed 28 of 32 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns as Penn State (3-0) welcomed back its white out crowd to Beaver Stadium for a rare visit from a Southeastern Conference team.

Jahan Dotson added 10 catches for 78 yards and a touchdown, tight end Brenton Strange caught a touchdown and tight end Tyler Warren and Noah Cain ran for scores to help the Nittany Lions (3-0) beat an SEC opponent for the first time since.

